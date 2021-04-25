CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $97,323,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

