CWV Chain (CWV) Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.08 million and $5,993.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00270579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.01032148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.20 or 0.00650192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.36 or 0.99762314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

