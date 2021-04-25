CWV Chain Price Up 0.6% This Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and approximately $5,993.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00270579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.01032148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.20 or 0.00650192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.36 or 0.99762314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

