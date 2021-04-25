CyberMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.07 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $4.71 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00453203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.52 or 0.99893533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00135157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

