CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of CBAY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $306.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

