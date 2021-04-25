CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 259.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $306.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

