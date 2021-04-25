Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $118.64 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $615.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.