Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 858 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

