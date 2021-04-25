Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.68 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.