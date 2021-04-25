Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 176.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $262.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.49 and its 200 day moving average is $239.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.