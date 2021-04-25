Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $553.61 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,571.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

