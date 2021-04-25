Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.82.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.71 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.08. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

