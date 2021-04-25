Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 959 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

