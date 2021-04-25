Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.