CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report sales of $272.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $268.34 million to $275.40 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on CONE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $74.29 on Friday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -285.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

