D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the period. D.R. Horton comprises 0.7% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 57.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $805,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $516,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

