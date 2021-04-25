DAD Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. DAD has a market capitalization of $38.13 million and approximately $506,433.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00064248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00059713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00093466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.99 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.64 or 0.07649593 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

