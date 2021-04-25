DAEX One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,530.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $24,530.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00065407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00062810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00095022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.93 or 0.00690520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,877.78 or 0.07763057 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

