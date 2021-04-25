Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $3.61 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $351.95 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00064699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.48 or 0.00685158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.04 or 0.07683192 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,615,817,697 coins and its circulating supply is 3,615,817,672 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

