DAOBet (BET) Trading Down 37.2% This Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $170.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $788.83 or 0.01557441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00484325 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001574 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004622 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.