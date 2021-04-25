DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $10.83 million and approximately $90,873.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,563.84 or 1.00156338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00131101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

