DAPS Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,842.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 50.9% lower against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $52,842.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00088232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.67 or 0.00725969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,331,180,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

