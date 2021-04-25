Datacoin (DTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $19,728.71 and approximately $12.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001215 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 395% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00020428 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

