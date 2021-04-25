Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $465,456.96 and $8,736.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00271238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.01037649 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,547.56 or 0.99735129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00638859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 550,304 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

