Datawallet Price Up 16.5% This Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Datawallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $224,971.93 and $5,788.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00064811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00094238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00686891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.84 or 0.07759758 BTC.

Datawallet Coin Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.