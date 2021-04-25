Datum (DAT) Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 25th. Datum has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $112,808.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00065637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00687155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.00 or 0.07934357 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

