DATx Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $864,470.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00093857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.87 or 0.00682568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.05 or 0.07753201 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.