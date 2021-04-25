DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.62 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $2.56 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00463151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,514.35 or 1.00149599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00135410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.