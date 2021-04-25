Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post $250.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.42 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $159.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.