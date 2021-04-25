Dawn Protocol Market Cap Hits $354.09 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $354.09 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 80.5% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.93 or 0.00012201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00094142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00707333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.68 or 0.07776655 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 59,694,477 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

