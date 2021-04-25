DDKoin Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $22,090.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00034583 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00010484 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003240 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

