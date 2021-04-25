Decentral Games Price Hits $310.12 on Major Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $310.12 or 0.00620492 BTC on major exchanges. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $64.48 million and $888,391.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00271424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.87 or 0.01046157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00657637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.15 or 1.00146784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

