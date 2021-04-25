Deeper Network (DPR) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.20 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $31.20 million and $6.37 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00278156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.01038783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.13 or 1.00428264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.71 or 0.00637924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022921 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

