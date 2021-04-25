DeepOnion Trading Down 37.4% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $1,674.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001335 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 324% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020346 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,467,332 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

