Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lowered by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367,774 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 10.9% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned about 0.52% of Deere & Company worth $606,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 463,298 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $376.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

