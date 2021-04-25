DeFi Yield Protocol Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00269689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.96 or 0.01034648 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,395.91 or 0.99895867 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.09 or 0.00642410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.