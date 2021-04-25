DeFiner Hits One Day Volume of $378,337.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $378,337.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00094191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.13 or 0.00684645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.66 or 0.07740986 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,329,596 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

