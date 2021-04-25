DeHive Price Reaches $3.35 on Top Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $425,814.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.35 or 0.00006983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00276445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.87 or 0.01049234 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00646744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,830.12 or 0.99598522 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00023115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

