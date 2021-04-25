DEJAVE 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 66.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for about $845.04 or 0.01727063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $16.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00273980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $516.38 or 0.01055355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.11 or 0.00648093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,810.20 or 0.99756220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

