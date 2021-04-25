Dent (DENT) One Day Volume Hits $156.94 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Dent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $709.73 million and approximately $156.94 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00094142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00707333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.68 or 0.07776655 BTC.

Dent Profile

DENT is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

