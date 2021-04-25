DePay 24-Hour Volume Tops $618,601.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. DePay has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $618,601.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00007125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00271424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.87 or 0.01046157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00024241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.69 or 0.00657637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.15 or 1.00146784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars.

