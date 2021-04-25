Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.24 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $398,841.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.76 or 0.00269268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $513.31 or 0.01033322 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,652.73 or 0.99953960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.88 or 0.00637896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

