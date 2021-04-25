Deri Protocol Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $12.10 million and $502,274.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00060408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.88 or 0.00265652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.92 or 0.01040256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.00649279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,047.55 or 1.00278542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

