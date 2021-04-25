DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $136.38 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $136.38 million and approximately $259,783.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00010475 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00061087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00269116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $515.24 or 0.01032718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,982.09 or 1.00180892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00634112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

