Dero Market Capitalization Achieves $78.09 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Dero has a market capitalization of $78.09 million and $2.43 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00014779 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,253.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,346.55 or 0.04669475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00465073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $796.74 or 0.01585462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.53 or 0.00741310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.12 or 0.00499715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061945 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.00418465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004530 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

