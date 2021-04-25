Desire (DSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,840.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Desire has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $20,514.26 and $24,840.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,951.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.31 or 0.04659117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.36 or 0.00461161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $787.58 or 0.01576687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.76 or 0.00730231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00499474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.28 or 0.00414955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

