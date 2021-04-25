Deutsche eMark (DEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $281.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $463,194.30 and $281.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

