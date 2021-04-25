Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Achieves $10.41 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $9.31 or 0.00018650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $469,181.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $650.47 or 0.01302880 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

