Dev Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $11.96 Million (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $602,923.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $10.70 or 0.00020511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

