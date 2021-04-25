Devery Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Devery has a total market capitalization of $408,336.41 and $4,397.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Devery coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00065637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00061859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00094820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00687155 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.00 or 0.07934357 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,702 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,112 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars.

